Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE CHCT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

