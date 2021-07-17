Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. Comjoyful International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Comjoyful International Company Profile

Comjoyful International Co engages in the management and operation of healthcare clubs which specializes in the provision of Chinese traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments in China. Its services include foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments.

