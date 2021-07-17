Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KJFI remained flat at $$0.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. Comjoyful International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
Comjoyful International Company Profile
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Comjoyful International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comjoyful International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.