Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

