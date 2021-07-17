Collective (CO2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,380.11

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $241,380.11 and approximately $144,247.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collective has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00789328 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,966 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

