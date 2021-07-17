Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $121,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,997,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

CL opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

