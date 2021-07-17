Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $256.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

