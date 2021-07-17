Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Codexis by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
