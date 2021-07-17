Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CDXS stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Codexis by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

