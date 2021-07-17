Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Codex DNA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock.

DNAY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

In other Codex DNA news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc acquired 468,750 shares of Codex DNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

