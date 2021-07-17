CNH Partners LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNLU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.