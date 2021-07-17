CNH Partners LLC Takes $686,000 Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEKK. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 34,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEKK stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

