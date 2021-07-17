CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

NAACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

