CNH Partners LLC Invests $502,000 in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,014,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,009,000.

ITHAX Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

