CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $198,000.

MRAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

