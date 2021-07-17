Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Cloudflare stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.43 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $3,603,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

