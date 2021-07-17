Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

CIVB opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

