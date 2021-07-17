Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $43.65 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.