Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 137,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KWR opened at $228.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.81. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

