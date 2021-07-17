Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NIU opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

