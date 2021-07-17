Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $111.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $988.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 39,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.40. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,553. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

