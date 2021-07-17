Citigroup Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,516 shares of company stock worth $2,647,056 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

