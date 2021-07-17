Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,039,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,265,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,190,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

