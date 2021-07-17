Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,886,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 239,444 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

