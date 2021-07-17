Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 222.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $315,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

