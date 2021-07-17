Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $66.08 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,191,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.