CIBC Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR opened at C$131.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.99. The company has a market cap of C$93.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.