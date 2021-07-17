CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.91.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.