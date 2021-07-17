CIBC Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$5.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

