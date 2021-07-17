CIBC Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Enerplus stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Enerplus by 25.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Enerplus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,188 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

