Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.88.

CHUY stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.18. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 30.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

