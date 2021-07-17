Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHYHY. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.54.

CHYHY stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.2672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

