China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HGSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 10,521,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.