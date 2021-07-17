Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,418. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

