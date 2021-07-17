Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $34.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.62 billion. Chevron reported sales of $13.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $136.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.02 billion to $152.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.10 billion to $150.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.62. 12,199,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,909. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

