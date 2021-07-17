Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chemesis International stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.48. Chemesis International has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
