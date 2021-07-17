Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -156.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

