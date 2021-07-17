ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $34,273.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,663.41 or 1.00024819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049980 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.