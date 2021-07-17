Charles M. Lyon Sells 16,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90.
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
