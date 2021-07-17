Charles M. Lyon Sells 16,090 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.66 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.