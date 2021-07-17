Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.07

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 5974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,178.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Certara by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Certara by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

