Cerner Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cerner by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.