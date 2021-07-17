Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 125.9% in June

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 872,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

