Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.07 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $264.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

