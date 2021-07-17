Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$9.22 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.