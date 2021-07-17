Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.53.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.