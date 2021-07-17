Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

