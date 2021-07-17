Centamin’s (CEY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the mining company’s stock.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 103.25 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.79. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

