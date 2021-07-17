Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Buys $21,541.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $21,541.20.

Shares of CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $24,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

