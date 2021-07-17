Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total transaction of $19,083,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,288. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $329.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

