Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.59% of Carter’s worth $62,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.74 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

