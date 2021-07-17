Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

