Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSL. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.14.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 781.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

